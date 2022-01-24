Davis Selected Advisers Sells 10,226 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Vimeo were worth $101,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 50.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 79.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 60.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 165,064.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares during the period.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.