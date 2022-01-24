DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 511,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after acquiring an additional 488,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP opened at $27.86 on Monday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

