Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Deluxe by 104,616.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Deluxe by 17.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.