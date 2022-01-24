DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $14,137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,345,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

