Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 42,284 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 663.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

