Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,811 shares of company stock worth $5,373,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $177.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.86. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $97.39 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

