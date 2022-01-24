Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RH were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $391.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.53 and its 200-day moving average is $630.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 52-week low of $391.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

