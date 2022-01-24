Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,771 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.15 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

