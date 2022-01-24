Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,087,259 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,078,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087,259 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

