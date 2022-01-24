Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 109.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 645.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $64.98 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

