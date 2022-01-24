Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

