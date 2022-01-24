Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$14.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.45.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.02. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.72 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market cap of C$515.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.83.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

