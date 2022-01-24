DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOYU. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DOYU stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 81,208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DouYu International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after buying an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 437,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

