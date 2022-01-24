Duke Realty (DRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.710-$1.750 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $57.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

