Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,104.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.96 or 0.06608549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00298788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00794535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00065045 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00402306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00255016 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

