Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $66,000 Stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 260.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,593 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

