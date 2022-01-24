Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.