Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

EGRX stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $603.86 million, a PE ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

