EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,936 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.08% of CorVel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Creative Planning boosted its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $177.67 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

