EAM Global Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 211,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

