EAM Global Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Heska accounts for about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Heska by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heska by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $146.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.83 and a beta of 1.56. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $138.56 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Heska’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

