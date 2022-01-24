EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 6,440 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $1,805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

