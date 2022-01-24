EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,564,000.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

