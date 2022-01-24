EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $5.26 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,236 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000. Silicon Motion Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

