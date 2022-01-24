EAM Investors LLC Buys New Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.10 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

