EAM Investors LLC Cuts Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,498 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNK. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

GNK opened at $14.03 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

