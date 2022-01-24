EAM Investors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 10.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Asana by 13,488.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 421,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 418,685 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,253,733 shares of company stock worth $363,480,782 and have sold 92,440 shares worth $9,494,542. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

Asana stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

