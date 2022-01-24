EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

AMBA stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

