EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of urban-gro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 207,271 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 122,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.