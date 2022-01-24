EAM Investors LLC Sells 20,844 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the quarter. PDS Biotechnology comprises approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.91% of PDS Biotechnology worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.40.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

