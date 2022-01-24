EAM Investors LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Boot Barn worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 56.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

BOOT opened at $92.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

