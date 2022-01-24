East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

