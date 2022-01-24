Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.92.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $195.09 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $194.02 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 70.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

