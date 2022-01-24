Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.