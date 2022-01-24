Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Elekta AB has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

