Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.26.

ERJ opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56. Embraer has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 85.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

