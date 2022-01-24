EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole Purchases 5,000 Shares

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,506,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,597,776.84.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$12,763.50.

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole purchased 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,674.00.

EMX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.74. 25,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The firm has a market cap of C$288.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.22.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.