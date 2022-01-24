Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.