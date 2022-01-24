EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $133.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,687,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

