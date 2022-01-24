Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $205,168.36 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00042032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

