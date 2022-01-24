Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 2334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.82.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

