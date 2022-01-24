Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 2334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.27.
In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.82.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.