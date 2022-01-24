Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 235,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. 7,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.34. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -272.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

