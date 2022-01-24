Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

