Exchange Bankshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Exchange Bankshares stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

Get Exchange Bankshares alerts:

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal, mortgage, commercial, and home equity loans, as well as investment services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.