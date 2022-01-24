Exchange Bankshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.
Exchange Bankshares stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. Exchange Bankshares has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
