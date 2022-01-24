Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $1.78. Expedia Group posted earnings of ($2.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $9.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.