F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) vs. Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Head to Head Comparison

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for F.N.B. and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Banc of California 0 2 3 0 2.60

F.N.B. presently has a consensus target price of $12.66, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $20.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than F.N.B..

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 28.01% 8.20% 1.05% Banc of California 25.70% 11.04% 1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F.N.B. and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.91 $286.00 million $1.15 11.30 Banc of California $309.13 million 4.09 $12.57 million $1.26 16.02

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. F.N.B. pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banc of California beats F.N.B. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

