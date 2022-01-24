Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Cut to £125

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from £128 ($174.65) to £125 ($170.56) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($197.84) to £190 ($259.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from £112 ($152.82) to £150 ($204.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($156.91) to £130 ($177.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($137.54) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($200.57) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £129.65 ($176.91).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £115.15 ($157.12) on Monday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,344 ($113.85) and a 1 year high of £136.40 ($186.11). The company has a market cap of £25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of £111.39.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.