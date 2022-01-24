Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIL. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,704.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

