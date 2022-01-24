Financial Comparison: Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69% Cian N/A N/A N/A

10.1% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlueCity and Cian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

BlueCity currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 438.46%. Cian has a consensus price target of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 177.23%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Cian.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlueCity and Cian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $158.06 million 0.31 -$34.00 million N/A N/A Cian $54.81 million 8.74 -$8.65 million N/A N/A

Cian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlueCity.

Summary

Cian beats BlueCity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

