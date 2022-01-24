Financial Contrast: 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vector Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Vector Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96% Vector Group 8.32% -36.57% 15.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 22nd Century Group and Vector Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vector Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

22nd Century Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 227.67%. Vector Group has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.69%. Given 22nd Century Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Vector Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Vector Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 11.93 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -12.12 Vector Group $2.00 billion 0.89 $92.94 million $1.34 8.64

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vector Group beats 22nd Century Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.